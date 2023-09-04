Travis Barker Posted Photos From Prayer Room Before Blink 182 Canceled Shows Because Of A Urgent Family Matter:

Travis Barker as well as his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were seen leaving a hospital shortly after he and his band put their tour on hold for a “urgent family matter.”

Page Six has pictures of the Blink-182 drummer, who is 47, as well as the reality star, who is 44, leaving the hospital near Los Angeles and getting into a black SUV.

It said that Kourtney “looked sad as she got through the back seat of the car quickly.” Travis said on X the day before he was seen that he was forced to postpone his band’s European tour because of a family issue.

Early Friday Morning, The Drummer Posted Three Pictures Of A Prayer Room Upon His Instagram Story:

The drummer posted three pictures of a “prayer room” upon his Instagram Story early on Friday, just before Blink-182 said they were postponing their European tour dates because Travis Barker had to go home for a “urgent family matter.”

Photos of the room show a sign that says “All Welcome,” stained glass alongside religious symbols, as well as a flag that says “Together We Pray.” Barker didn’t add any reasoning to the three Stories on Instagram posts.

The posts were made just hours before the pop-punk band said upon Instagram that Barker “had to go back home to the States” and that the shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin would have to be moved.

“As soon as more information about his return to Europe as well as new times becomes available, it will be shared. On Friday, after the news came out, a representative for Barker did not reply right away to a request for comment.

Before making the statement, the singer shared photos of a “Together we pray” sign and a prayer place at Glasgow airport. Shanna Moakler, his ex-wife, is 48 years old. When she heard the news, she stated that she was “praying” for the rock star and his wife.

The model, who has two children with Travis, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, said to reporters on Friday, “I don’t know what’s going on. I just know that our kids are healthy and secure, which is obviously important to me.”

“It’s clear that it’s a big deal when they have to stop shows. I just want to hope that his close family, the baby, Kourtney, and everybody else are safe and sound.”

Travis and Kourtney got married in May 2022. In June of this year, while her husband was performing with his band, she held up an announcement that said, “Travis, I’m pregnant” to let him know she was pregnant.

The announcement was a reference to the video for “All the Small Things,” which was a hit for Blink-182 in 1999. In that video, a fan was seen holding a similar sign. Barker and Kardashian told their guests at a sex reveal party within July that they are having a boy.

A post from Poosh said, “They were both excited to see what God had in store for their baby, but the blue pop coming from the streamer cannons had been electric.” “You were unable to see them till they were floating within the air, which made it even harder and more exciting to wait for the big secret.

Kourtney also has Mason, who is 13 years old, Penelope, who is 11, and Reign, who is 8 years old. She had Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Scott Disick, who is 40.