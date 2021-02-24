Travis Fulton, MMA record fighter, was indicted for sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography

MMA fighter Travis Fulton is facing 70 years in prison for child pornography and sexual exploitation.

The United States justified accused Travis Fulton, a mixed martial arts fighter, of sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography, charges that are added to a pending lawsuit for domestic violence.

Fulton, from Cedar Fall, Iowa, is also a professional boxer, but it was in mixed martial arts that he did most of his career and where he has the record of 320 fights in MMA.

Last Wednesday, a federal jury delivered the indictment against the 43-year-old fighter, who resides in rural Parkesburg (Pennsylvania), for alleged sexual exploitation of a child and for receiving child pornography.

The charges were unveiled Friday when Fulton made an initial appearance in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded not guilty and was detained pending a new hearing.

The trial was tentatively set for April. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 70 years in prison.

Fulton is known as “the man of steel” for having the record of 320 fights in MMA

The charges allege that Fulton attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose of “engaging in sexually explicit conduct” in order to take pictures of such conduct with a Canon PowerShot camera in November, according to court records.

As well is accused of possessing a DataTraveler flash drive containing child pornography involving a child under the age of 12 between November 2018 and November 2020.

Court records show that Fulton is currently awaiting trial for intentional injury and domestic assault charges in connection with a September 2019 incident in which he is accused of repeatedly striking a woman on the head and back in Waterloo, Iowa, and threaten to kill her if she spoke to the police.

The fighter has another process for domestic violence.

The woman suffered injuries to her jaw, nose and palate and was taken to the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics in Iowa City for treatment, records show.

“The defendant is a self-proclaimed professional wrestler, with a twenty-year career and the ability to cause serious bodily injury with his hands,” wrote a police officer who investigated the case in court records.

Fulton and the woman were arrested earlier this month for violating a restraining order after they were seen together at the Isle Casino Hotel on January 28.

The “man of steel”, as Fulton is known for having achieved an impressive 320-fight record in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts for its acronym in English), is also remembered for having fought in one of the most bizarre and controversial matches in the discipline.

Fighter Johnathan Ivey simulated chest pain in the middle of a fight to distract his opponent before launching himself to hit him.

It was against Johnathan Ivey in 2018, who, coming face to face with Fulton, faked a heart attack to distract his opponent and take advantage of the fight. And he almost succeeded, as Fulton was distracted and received great punishment from Ivey’s fists.

Nevertheless, the wrestler regretted his trick in the middle of the match and stopped short, asking the judge to stop the fight.

The history of Fulton, who managed to become a benchmark in his sports discipline, could be forgotten, due to the seriousness of the charges against him that can lead him to prison for the rest of his days.

