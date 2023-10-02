Travis Kelce Gets Support From Taylor Swift Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, As Well As Other Stars Will Be At Sunday Night Football:

Travis Kelce’s best-known fan, Taylor Swift, was at MetLife Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets in prime time. Swift showed up at the second game in a row after rumors of a relationship between the two went around for weeks.

As was widely thought or expected, Swift was at MetLife Stadium within New Jersey upon Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets on the road. She was there to cheer upon tight end Travis Kelce as well as the rest of the team.

Swift was shown on the NBC program about 30 minutes before the game, along with Blake Lively, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as Sophie Turner. Swift has recently been getting to know Kelce as well as has inspired brand managers all over the world.

“I know I’m getting all this attention because I’m the one who made the friendship bracelets and told everyone how sad I was that I couldn’t meet Taylor.

The Two People Wanted To Keep In Touch And Planned To Get Together Again Soon:

You always miss, baby, if you don’t try. The truth is that that’s how I live my life. I want to treat your life and mine with respect. She doesn’t get as much attention as I do because I do this show every week.”

A source says that the Midnights singer as well as Patrick Mahomes’ wife were seen at a recent Kansas City Chiefs after-game party taking shots and talking. Someone on the inside heard the two of them say that “they wanted to stay within touch as well as make plans to get together again soon.”

This is all good news, especially since some people on social media thought that Brittany, who goes to almost every Kansas City Chiefs game, wasn’t happy about Taylor going to the team’s last game on September 24, 2023, against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor’s Look Made Everyone Talk About Her:

Brittany, who got married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes within March 2022, took their 9-month-old son Bronze to the game for the first time. It’s secure to say that Taylor’s showing stole the show, but Brittany didn’t seem to mind. In fact, it appears that we might have a new NFL girl team on the way.

Last week, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium within Kansas City with Kelce’s mother, Donna, to watch the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears by a score of 41-10. Following the game, the singer of “Cruel Summer” was seen leaving with Kelce.

According to an online auction called TickPick, ticket prices went up by more than 40% because people thought the 12-time Grammy Award winner would show up again at this weekend’s game. Swift’s desire to play in the NFL has been a hit within more than one way. Fanatics said before that on Monday, sales of Kelce’s shirt went up by almost 400%.

Jason Posted A Picture Of His Mother As Well As The Commercial Actor Having Fun At The Football Game:

The NFL mom sat next to Jake from State Farm on Sunday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field to watch her son Jason Kelce as well as the Philadelphia Eagles play the Washington Commanders. Jason, who is 35 years old, posted a picture of his mom as well as the ad star having fun at the football game.

“I also have a well-known person on my side. The Eagles center wrote upon X, “@JakeStateFarm.” Miles also shared a picture of himself and Donna together on X. He wrote, “In my red era alongside Mama MaAuto,” referring to Taylor Swift’s record Red.

After his team beat the Commanders 34-31, the insurance company star additionally posted a video of him and Jason talking. “I won’t talk about his personal price plan with @jason.kelce.

Nevertheless, he made me a great buddy band.” He joked about it in the text, which was another nod to the fact that Taylor Swift fans often trade friendship rings alongside each other at her Eras Tour shows.

Ryan Reynolds Was The One Who Invited Jake To The Game And Made Sure He Had A Seat:

A news statement says that Ryan Reynolds’s production and marketing business, Maximum Effort, was responsible for both Jake’s appearance at the game and where he sat. The 46-year-old star put up Jason’s picture of his mom with Miles and wrote, “Donna Kelce FTW.”

Jake from State Farm showed up after Donna noticed cheering upon the Kansas City Chiefs with Swift, 33, within Travis Kelce’s room at the Kansas City Chiefs game in opposition to the Chicago Bears upon Sept. 24. Swift was said to be dating the tight end.

On Wednesday’s Episode Of His Podcast, Travis Talked About How His Mom Was Laughing With The Grammy Winner:

Travis, who is also 33, talked about his mom laughing alongside the Grammy winner upon Wednesday’s episode of his show, New Heights alongside Jason as well as Travis Kelce.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with Mom, and how excited Chiefs Kingdom was that she was there, that was absolutely hilarious, and I’ll remember that game for sure, that’s for sure,” the athlete said. The person said, “They’re simply hanging around, and there’s no pressure.”