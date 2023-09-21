Travis Kelce’s Brother upon Taylor Swift Dating Speculations:

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, stated Wednesday within a radio interview that he believes the allegations regarding the Kansas City Chiefs tight end courting music sensation Taylor Swift are “100% true.”

Are Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and musical sensation Taylor Swift dating? The Philadelphia Eagles center keeps trying to dodge inquiries about Jason Kelce’s relationship status, causing the rest of us to believe that we’ll never, ever, ever find out whether they are together.

Early in September, rumors of a relationship between the two began to circulate, with some reports claiming they are “silently hanging out” and others denying any romantic ties.

Jason Appeared Unprepared And Avoided The Question:

This inquiry comes a week after “Thursday Night Football” analyst as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez queried Jason Kelce about the relationship following the Eagles’ 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jason appeared unprepared and evaded the question, which was a prudent move considering the amount of bad blood that could result from destroying your brother’s reputation on national television.

According to the source, Taylor Swift as well as Kelce are not “serious” yet, but the athlete has conveyed his desire to continue seeing the pop icon. “She as well as Travis have hung out twice, but it’s nothing serious,” revealed the source. She finds him extremely engaging, and they’ve been messaging for the past week.

The Eagles Player Made His Remarks After Being Questioned About The Dating Allegations:

The Eagles player made his remarks in response to a question about the dating allegations. Tony Gonzalez, an Amazon analyst, was attempting to persuade him to open up regarding it.

“I have heard these rumors, but I cannot comment on them,” Jason said with a chuckle, while Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts added that they felt like they were watching “Gossip TV.”

“Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everyone has been obsessed with Travis’ love life,” Jason stated, referring to a 2016 reality dating show featuring the Kansas City Chiefs player.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Have Been Secretly Dating For Weeks:

“I have no idea what is happening there. Yes, I’m certain Trav is enjoying himself, and we’ll see what transpires with whoever he winds up with.”

A report from The Messenger earlier this week linked the four-time All-Pro first-team selection to Swift. The report states that the two were “quietly hanging out” for weeks.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk prior to or following her shows because she possesses to preserve her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis informed his elder brother, Jason, at the time.

“Therefore, I was a little miffed. I was unable to give her one of the bracelets I crafted for her.

Travis Returned To The Field Following A Knee Hyperextension And Bone Sprain:

After missing Kansas City’s first game of the season due to a hyperextended knee as well as bone contusion, Travis returned to the field on Sunday. Upon scoring a touchdown in opposition to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was greeted with an announcer call inspired by Taylor Swift.

Until we have evidence from Travis Kelce or even Taylor’s version, we must continue to appreciate announcers making references during touchdown calls as well as speculate regarding the romantic status of two celebrities, something we are all too familiar with.

Jason Kelce Stated That He Is Unaware Of The Situation:

“Having stated that, man, I think that they’re doing a fantastic job, and I believe all of this to be true.” I hope this goes the distance. No, I’m teasing. “I have no idea what’s happening,” he laughed.

This comes shortly after Jason was queried regarding Travis as well as Taylor last week and declined to comment on the allegations.

On the NFL upon Prime Video broadcast, he stated, “I’m not really sure what’s happening there.” “I’m sure Trav is enjoying himself, as well as we’ll see what transpires with whoever he winds up with.”