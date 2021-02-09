Travis Merriweather Promoted to Senior Political Strategist at ICM

ICM Companions political specialist Travis Merriweather has been promoted to senior political strategist, the expertise and literary company introduced in the present day. Since Merriweather joined ICM Politics at the beginning of 2020, he has targeted closely on the problems of racial equality, voter mobilization and training, and political engagement for ICM’s shoppers and staff (partisan and non-partisan).

“Travis has had an infinite impression in executing our formidable political imaginative and prescient and socially accountable imaginative and prescient and technique at ICM, making himself a useful member of our staff,” mentioned Chris Silbermann, CEO of ICM Companions, in an announcement. “His ardour for creating, organizing, and executing efficient engagements provides us the facility to take significant motion on the problems which can be most necessary to our shoppers and our company. As all of us aspire to do extra and be extra collectively, Travis is aware of how to direct that vitality to tangible impact and alter. We couldn’t be prouder of his development right here at ICM and we’re honored to name him a colleague and chief.”

Merriweather will report instantly to Silbermann and Hannah Linkenhoker, head of ICM Politics.

Throughout his year-long tenure as an ICM Companions political specialist, Merriweather helped facilitate many activations to assist get out the vote in essential and shut nationwide and native races, together with a dialog with Atlanta-based hip-hop duo EarthGang and voting rights activist and former Minority Chief of the Georgia Home of Representatives, Stacey Abrams. The dialogue went viral and helped kick off early voting in Georgia. Furthermore, Merriweather helped align singer Khalid with “Vote Loud” in addition to many different shopper engagements with shut company associate “When We All Vote,” a non-profit group helmed by Michelle Obama.

In gentle of the police homicide of George Floyd and the worldwide resurgence of the Black Lives Matter motion, Merriweather organized a peaceable protest and march in June at the ICM Companions constructing that drew 1000’s of individuals and acquired media protection in Los Angeles neighborhood Century Metropolis. The mobilization supplied a chance for Hollywood leaders to stand in solidarity with BLM and to hear instantly from activists, organizers and celebrities dedicated to the trigger reminiscent of Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson and Dr. Melina Abdullah, chief of the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter.

Because the 2020 Presidential Election drew close to, Merriweather and ICM Politics targeted on the political training and engagement of ICM shoppers and staff. In a joint effort between ICM Politics and HER ICM, the company’s feminine affinity group, ICM reached 100% worker voter registration and Election Day was declared a paid vacation for the company. ICM Politics additionally teamed up with BIPOC affinity group #DiversifyICM and the LA Girls’s Collective to host a candidate discussion board for a lot of native races.

“It’s nice to work for an organization that’s deeply dedicated to organizing and executing political and socially impactful engagements year-round, not simply throughout election time and we’re very enthusiastic about our plans for 2021,” mentioned Merriweather in an announcement. “We are going to proceed to construct relationships and strategic alliances with leaders and advocacy organizations who champion the causes we and our shopper’s consider strongly in in addition to advise our shoppers on participating with elected officers to talk coverage options to urgent challenges.”

Merriweather first turned politically concerned as a spring fellow and group organizer with “Organizing for Motion” within the San Antonio, Texas space, mobilizing grassroots assist for former President Obama’s legislative priorities and his profitable 2012 re-election marketing campaign. Afterward, Merriweather served as a chief of workers intern within the workplace of former First Girl Michelle Obama. Merriweather moved to Los Angeles in 2014, the place he supplied political fundraising and leisure relations consulting experience for candidates and campaigns together with Hillary for America and Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate for Nevada.