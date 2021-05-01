Travis Scott Announces Two-Day 2021 Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival will return to NRG Park in Houston, Texas from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6. Now in its third year, the annual music festival has been expanded to two days.

The announcement comes just in time for Scott’s 29th birthday, who is also confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer; the rest of the lineup will be announced later. The rapper is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated new album, “Utopia,” a follow up to the 2018 mega-hit “Astroworld.” A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

NOVEMBER COME WON’T YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST !!! THIRD ANNUAL. BIRTHDAY FLAMEEEEEE AHHHHHHHH ON SALE WEDS 5/5 10AM CT https://t.co/7iBfHx8cBy pic.twitter.com/Aoo6PwMuL6 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 30, 2021

In November 2019, Astroworld Festival became the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country. Over 50,000 fans flocked to Houston to witness the Scott-curated lineup, which has featured the likes of Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Megan Thee Stallion.

The event famously aims to evoke the spirit of AstroWorld, the now-defunct amusement park that was located across the street from the current festival grounds after first opening in 1968. Growing up in nearby Missouri City, Scott visited the park numerous time as a kid.

Two-day general admission passes will be available for purchase starting May 5 at 10 a.m. CT. The festival is also offering a select number of VIP packages. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Cactus Jack Foundation, Scott’s nonprofits organization that works to enrich the lives of youth through access to education and creative resources. The full music lineup will be revealed as November approaches.

