Travis Scott Buys $23.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion – Variety

Although he famously references the unique neighborhood of Hidden Hills on his #1 smash “Sicko Mode,” it appears Houston-born rapper, reigning sneaker tycoon and Fortnite record-smasher Jacques Webster — higher often called Travis Scott — would moderately reside in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood, the place he’s dropped $23.5 million on a colossal hilltop home with panoramic views over the whole metropolis, and the place a few of his nearest neighbors embody LeBron James and Petra Ecclestone.

Designed and constructed on hypothesis by the father-and-daughter crew of De Loren & Associates, the 16,700 sq. ft. beast of a mansion packs in 7 bedrooms and 11 loos into three full flooring of ultra-contemporary residing house. However not like most different modern mansions, the house’s structure just isn’t your typical lego-like field; moderately, it’s wrapped in easily curvaceous sheetmetal that was meant to evoke the traces of “a contemporary yacht,” per itemizing supplies.

Initially supplied final summer time with a $42 million pricetag, the home underwent two vital pricechops and a change of realtors earlier than alongside got here Scott, who paid the whole $23.5 million buy value in money, in accordance with property information. Whereas a major low cost off the unique ask, that quantity nonetheless ranks as one of many greatest offers lately inked in L.A.’s luxurious actual property market, which has been significantly hammered by coronavirus-induced chaos.

Sited on the very finish of a semi-remote cul-de-sac and utterly invisible from the highway, the home is hunkered far beneath road degree and the neighboring properties, with the driveway sloping steeply down onto the house’s roof — the place there’s parking for a dozen or extra automobiles — and from there, down additional into the mansion’s darkish bowels, the place there’s a 20-car “auto gallery” of a storage.

Contained in the construction’s glass entrance door, company are greeted by a floor-to-ceiling walnut sculpture designed by grasp Japanese carpenter Toshi Kawabata, reverse a 12-foot “inexperienced wall” that acts as a pure air air purifier. Past that, a very open essential degree is comprised of a single nice room, with a bar, hearth and varied seating and eating areas, plus an adjoining kitchen slathered in a decadent black marble and outfitted with customized Gaggenau home equipment.

The house’s decrease degree is expressly dedicated to recreation and leisure, with a health club, a sauna, a 15-seat theater and a considerable moist bar space, plus a glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled wine closet that reportedly holds as much as 650 bottles. And tucked immediately underneath the outside swimming pool is the property’s sport room, at present geared up with a designer-done ping-pong desk.

Upstairs, the penthouse ground contains two junior grasp suites — one in all which is able to presumably be claimed by the already mega-famous Stormi Webster, Scott’s daughter — and a hedonistic proprietor’s suite with twin closets, a spa-style bathtub and a balcony with views stretching throughout all of Los Angeles.

Although it clings treacherously to the aspect of an almost sheer cliff, the home nonetheless has substantial outside entertaining areas and all of the requisite leisure facilities. There’s an outside kitchen, poolside cabana, alfresco eating decks and a 75-foot infinity pool that serves the triumphant last notice on the palatial property’s hit track.

For now, Scott’s present residence is a $13.5 million mansion within the Benedict Canyon space of Los Angeles, which he nonetheless co-owns with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. However given his Brentwood improve — and the truth that Jenner has moved on to her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion — it appears extremely possible the pair will try to dump that no-longer-needed “starter” home within the very close to future.

Fredrik Eklund and Marcy Roth at Douglas Elliman held the itemizing; Carl Gambino of Compass repped Scott.