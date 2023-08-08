Travis Scott Has All 19 Songs From ‘Utopia’ On The Hot 100 Charts:

Travis Scott is back on the Billboard Hot 100 in a big way on August 12 when his new solo album, Utopia, comes out.

All 19 songs on the album are on the Hot 100. This brings Scott’s overall number of charting songs from 93 to 111. “K-POP,” a song from the record, came out a week before the rest of the songs. The rapper is only the 15th act in the 65-year history of the chart to have 100 or more career entries.

Utopia Sold 496,000 Equivalent Album Units In Its First Week:

Luminate says that in its first week, July 28–August 3, Utopia sold 496,000 equivalent album units, which put it at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

It shows the third biggest week for any record in 2023, and the biggest week for any R&B, hip-hop, as well as rap album. Here is a list of all of Scott’s songs that were on the Hot 100 for the week of August 12th.

No. 3, “Meltdown,” feat. Drake

No. 5, “FE!N,” feat. Playboi Carti

No. 11, “I Know?”

No. 14, “Hyaena”

No. 16, “Thank God”

No. 17, “Topia Twins,” feat. Rob49 & 21 Savage

No. 18, “K-POP,” with Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

No. 19, “My Eyes”

No. 23, “Modern Jam,” feat. Teezo Touchdown

No. 25, “Delresto (Echoes),” with Beyoncé

No. 26, “Telekinesis,” feat. SZA & Future

No. 27, “Sirens”

No. 28, “God’s Country”

No. 34, “Skitzo,” feat. Young Thug

No. 36, “Circus Maximus,” feat. The Weeknd & Swae Lee

No. 38, “Til Further Notice,” feat. James Blake & 21 Savage

No. 46, “Lost Forever,” feat. Westside Gunn

No. 49, “Looove,” feat. Kid Cudi

No. 53, “Parasail,” feat. Yung Lean & Dave Chappelle

With 111 Hot 100 titles, up from 93 before this week, Scott passes Elvis Presley (109), Lil Uzi Vert (106), Justin Bieber (105), Jay-Z (105), YoungBoy Never Broke Again (103), The Weeknd (96), as well as Eminem (95) for the 10th-most in history.

Hits Daily Double, an online sales as well as streaming tracker, says that the Houston rapper’s “Utopia” record will launch at the top of the charts with sales of at least 400,000 in the first week.

That Includes A Very Amazing 125,000 Physical Sale:

That includes a very amazing 125,000 sales of the book itself. It will also be at the top of the new Billboard 200 chart when it comes out next week.

If you count the “JackBoys” record from Cactus Jack Records, “Utopia” is going to be Scott’s fourth No. 1 release. The new record “Austin” by fellow Texan Post Malone comes in at No. 2 with sales of 108,000.

Only “One Thing at a Time” And “Speak Now” Have Sold More Copies Than “Utopia”:

Only “One Thing at a Time” by Morgan Wallen and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift have sold more copies than “Utopia” so far this year.

The songs “Meltdown, Fe!n” and “I Know?” helped “Utopia” get 266.21 million streams within the U.S. in the first five days after it came out. The first day people streamed the album on Apple’s iTunes and Spotify Music, it broke 2023 records.

Billboard says that when “Utopia” came out, sales of songs that it copied or referred to went up, such as “Maggot Brain” by Funkadelic, “Proclamation” by Gentle Giant, and “I Am a God” by Kanye West.

Bad Bunny and The Weekend Comes In At Number 7 On The Billboard Hot 100:

The first song from the record, “K-POP,” which features Bad Bunny and The Weekend, comes in at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as number five upon the Billboard Global 200.

Before Scott, Lil Uzi Vert was the last act to join the Hot 100’s 100 Hits Club. He did so last month. Before that, YoungBoy Never Broke Again hit the mark in May. At age 23, he was the youngest act to do so.

Presley’s Was The Initial Artist To Have 100 Hits:

Since Presley’s work started before the Hot 100 was made, he was the initial artist to have 100 hits. In May 1975, “Trouble” gave him his 100th hit.

The Weeknd has 96 songs on the Hot 100 list, Eminem has 95, Young Thug has 92, James Brown has 91, Lil Durk has 87, 21 Savage has 85, Beyoncé has 82, Juice WRLD has 79, and Gunna has 77. Scott may be the next person to join this exclusive club.

It’s Rare For An Artist To Have 3 Songs Upon The Hot 100:

Even though it’s rare for an artist to have three songs upon the Hot 100, it happens more often now that streaming numbers are part of the list. Because of this, artists who have put out popular records in the past few years have been possible to get a lot of songs upon the Hot 100.

In the past, artists usually pushed one song at a time on the radio and in stores that only sold real copies. This change in how people listen to music assists in clarifying why artists are able to get a lot of songs on the charts in a short amount of time in recent years.