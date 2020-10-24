Travis Scott, PlayStation Partner for Creative Collaboration

Travis Scott and PlayStation have introduced a artistic collaboration forward of the PlayStation 5’s launch.

“I’m tremendous grateful and excited to have the ability to carry my strategic and artistic imaginative and prescient to the rollout of such an iconic product,” Scott mentioned in a press release. “I’ve all the time been a fan of PlayStation and the model they’ve constructed, and that is one other instance of discovering a accomplice who believes in and trusts Cactus Jack to execute for their model. That is just the start of an unbelievable partnership.”

In a video shared to Instagram, the rapper — whose alter-ego and enterprise entity go by the moniker Cactus Jack — could be seen selling the online game console. A part of the multi-tiered deal embody collaboration on a 123 of at present unannounced initiatives spearheaded by PlayStation.

The alliance is simply the newest in a line of artistic tasks Scott has taken half on this yr. His 2020 tasks alone embody an animated live performance within the “Fortnite” video video games and a collaboration with McDonald’s. Each went on to stir the business and set information: 12.3 million gamers tuned into his live performance and lots of McDonald’s places skilled shortages of Travis Scott meal substances attributable to excessive demand.

“Travis is an incredible creator, and we attempt to work with the most effective artistic minds inside and out of doors of our business to proceed to shock the world in a means that solely PlayStation can,” the corporate’s senior vice chairman, Eric Lempel, mentioned.

The PlayStation 5 can be launched on Nov. 12.