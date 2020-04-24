Travis Scott Sets ‘Fortnite’ Record With 12.3 Million Live Viewers – Variety

Rapper Travis Scott has grabbed the “Fortnite” crown for drawing the largest stay viewers within the hit recreation’s historical past on Thursday evening.

Over 12.Three million concurrent “Fortnite” gamers participated stay in Scott’s “Astronomical” digital efficiency, an all-time file, in accordance Epic Video games. The prodigious turnout, little question, was helped by stay-at-home quarantine circumstances in lots of elements of the world, in addition to the promise of the premiere of a brand new observe by Scott. The earlier all-time excessive for concurrent viewers in “Fortnite” additionally was a music act: Over 10.7 million stay followers logged in for Marshmello’s digital efficiency in February 2019.

To place Scott’s “Fortnite” determine into perspective, Fox’s airing of top-rated TV present “The Masked Singer” this week drew 7.9 million whole viewers, though that was solely within the U.S. whereas Scott’s “Fortnite” look was out there worldwide. On the similar time, the concurrent viewership quantity reported by Epic Video games for Scott’s digital live performance doesn’t embrace further views on Twitch and YouTube.

Scott’s roughly 15-minute “Fortnite” efficiency premiered at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. The occasion included a rendition of fan-favorite “Highest within the Room” in addition to a preview of “The Scotts,” a brand new collaboration with Child Cudi (forward of the total tune dropping at midnight ET).

Epic Video games has set 4 further “tour dates” for Scott’s “Astronomical,” to accommodate followers worldwide in numerous time zones. These are set for: Friday, April 24, 10 a.m. ET; and Saturday, April 25, at midnight ET, 11 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET. The “Fortnite” writer stated digital doorways open 30 minutes beforehand.

As a part of the Epic Video games partnership with Travis Scott, “Fortnite” added the artist to its Icon Sequence to let gamers get his outfits, emotes, gear and different equipment. Those that attend the “Astronomical” occasions are also promised entry to the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens totally free.

“Fortnite” once more held the No. 1 spot as the largest recreation of the 12 months for 2019 when it comes to income, raking in a powerful $1.eight billion — although that was a decline of 25% off a record-setting $2.four billion take a 12 months earlier, in accordance with analysis agency SuperData.