Travis Scott Teams With McDonald’s for Meal, Marketing campaign, Merchandise

Travis Scott has added one other main milestone to his resume: his personal meal at McDonald’s. The final celeb to have his identify on a meal on the fast-food chain was Michael Jordan whose McJordan burger launched in 1992. The Houston rapper personally ushered within the Travis Scott Meal at a McDonald’s in Downey, Calif on Sept. 8. The franchise’s eating places round the US additionally carry the $6 menu merchandise, as marketed in a nationwide marketing campaign that includes Scott as an motion determine (watch it under).

Coinciding with the McDonald’s announcement, Scott dropped a brand new merchandise assortment that pays homage to classic visuals from McDondald’s historical past. Among the many objects for sale are the anticipated attire (T-shirts, hoodies, shorts) in addition to uncommon choices like a $90 Hen McNugget physique pillow and a $45 retro steel lunch field, all adorned with Scott’s Cactus Jack calling card (see the complete assortment right here).

For the business, the 28-year-old appeared in motion determine kind (a nod to his 2015 debut album “Rodeo”) with impeccable particulars together with his standout chains and Cactus Jack Jordans.

Moreover, Scott and the Cactus Jack workforce have designed new uniforms for McDonald’s workers throughout the nation. The place Justin Timberlake had beforehand reworked the chain’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle in his trademark falsetto, Scott’s contact is the addition of his personal catchphrase, “It’s lit!”

Scott was greeted in Downey by a mob of followers ready in line to attempt his new combo meal: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard; medium fries (with BBQ Sauce for dipping); and a Sprite.