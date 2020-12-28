General News

TREASURE Announces Comeback Date + Drops Teaser For 1st Full-Length Album

December 28, 2020
1 Min Read

Mark your calendars: TREASURE is kicking off the brand new 12 months with a comeback!

On December 28, YG Leisure formally introduced that the rookie group could be returning with their first full-length album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” subsequent month.

TREASURE additionally unveiled their first teaser for the upcoming album, which can be launched on January 11, 2021.

TREASURE final made a comeback in November, after they launched their single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” that includes the title observe “MMM.”

Are you excited for TREASURE’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from them for this comeback? Share your ideas with us beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.