TREASURE Announces Comeback Date + Drops Teaser For 1st Full-Length Album

Mark your calendars: TREASURE is kicking off the brand new 12 months with a comeback!

On December 28, YG Leisure formally introduced that the rookie group could be returning with their first full-length album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” subsequent month.

TREASURE additionally unveiled their first teaser for the upcoming album, which can be launched on January 11, 2021.

TREASURE final made a comeback in November, after they launched their single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” that includes the title observe “MMM.”

Are you excited for TREASURE’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from them for this comeback? Share your ideas with us beneath, and keep tuned for updates!