TREASURE Begins Filming New MV; Aiming For 1st Full Album In December

TREASURE has much more music arising in 2020!

The brand new boy group from YG Leisure made their debut on August 7 and has already launched two single albums. The company has introduced that as of October 12, their two singles “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” and “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO” have reached mixed gross sales of about 490,000.

That day, YG Leisure additionally shared some excellent news for followers. Whereas the group had beforehand introduced three music releases earlier than the tip of the yr, they’ve added a full album to these plans.

The company stated, “Many music producers are specializing in TREASURE.” They continued, “Our plan has modified to aiming for the discharge of their first full album in early December, after their third single album ‘THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE.’”

Following TREASURE’s “BOY” and “I LOVE YOU,” followers are curious to see what their third title observe will sound like.

YG Leisure said, “Its style will probably be completely completely different than their earlier releases.” In addition they said that the group will spend 5 days capturing the music video this week, and will probably be directed by Search engine marketing Hyun Seung, who has helmed BLACKPINK’s music movies.

