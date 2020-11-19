TREASURE, BTS, BLACKPINK, And Ha Sung Woon Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 8 to November 14!

Album Chart

YG Leisure’s rookie boy group TREASURE topped this week’s bodily album chart with their third single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE,” which debuted at No. 1.

SHINee’s Taemin’s third solo album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2” entered the chart at No. 2, whereas GFRIEND’s third studio album “回:Walpurgis Evening” made its debut at No. 3.

Almost two months after its launch, The Boyz’s newest mini album “Chase” climbed again up the chart to assert No. 4 for the week. Lastly, Ha Sung Woon‘s new mini album “Mirage” entered the chart at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” remained No. 1 on the general digital chart for the third consecutive week, adopted by Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” got here in at No. 3 for the week, with Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4 and “How Do You Play?” undertaking group Refund Sisters’ debut monitor “Don’t Contact Me” at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

Ha Sung Woon’s new title monitor “Forbidden Island” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, adopted by Taemin’s “IDEA” at No. 2 and GFRIEND’s “MAGO” at No. 3.

Kim Junsu (XIA)’s new music “Pit A Pat” entered the chart at No. 4, and “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong’s “HERO” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Streaming Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” additionally held onto its spot on the high of the streaming chart for the third week in a row, with Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” at No. 2 and BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” at No. 3. Lastly, Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Contact Me” and B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” maintained their respective positions at No. 4 and No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the twenty fifth consecutive week, adopted by BTS 2 at No. 2 and Im Younger Woong at No. 3. MONSTA X rose to No. 4 this week, whereas Yang Joon Il got here in at No. 5.

