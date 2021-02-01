TREASURE Reveals Their MBTI Types And Goals For 2021

In a current interview, TREASURE shared their MBTI (Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator) character varieties and their targets for the 12 months forward!

Regardless of being a big group with 12 members, the entire TREASURE members match into simply 5 MBTI varieties. Of their interview with Star Information, Choi Hyun Suk and Mashiho revealed that they’re each ENFP (Extraverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Perceiving), whereas Doyoung and Jihoon are each ENTJ (Extraverted, iNtuitive, Considering, Judging).

5 TREASURE members belong to the INFP (Introverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Perceiving) kind: Bang Ye Dam, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, and Yoshi. Haruto and Park Jeong Woo are each ISFP (Introverted, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving), and So Jung Hwan is the lone INFJ (Introverted, iNtuitive, Feeling, Judging).

After revealing their MBTI varieties, the YG Leisure rookies additionally talked about their hopes and targets for 2021.

When requested concerning the secret to their highly effective reside performances, Doyoung replied, “We observe till all 12 of us are glad. I believe it’s an enormous assist that each time we observe, we take it critically, as if it have been an actual efficiency!”

Yoshi chimed in, “We observe whereas imagining that we’re performing in entrance of our followers. If we do this, we discover ourselves robotically gaining vitality after we step on stage!” He added with amusing, “That’s our secret to not feeling drained on stage, irrespective of how highly effective our dance efficiency is.”

Yoshi went on, “Later, when the present scenario improves and the day comes after we are in a position to carry out in entrance of our followers, I need to give them a cheerful and unforgettable reminiscence by filling our live performance with performances that our followers will like. As a way to placed on the very best performances on that day, I believe it’s a provided that we have to observe and put together our abilities.”

TREASURE is presently gearing as much as make their official Japanese debut in March, and the idols expressed their pleasure as they put together to kick off a brand new chapter of their story.

Mashiho commented, “I’m extraordinarily blissful and excited that we’re lastly making our official debut in Japan. Thanks a lot for displaying our ‘FIRST STEP’ collection a lot love even earlier than our official debut!”

Haruto added, “I believe it’d be nice if we might all promote fortunately with none of our members getting harm! I need to make many good recollections with our TREASURE MAKERs [TREASURE’s official fandom]!”

Lastly, trying in the direction of the 12 months forward, Yoon Jae Hyuk remarked, “In 2021, I need to meet and talk with our followers extra usually. We actually acquire a lot power from the love that our followers ship us. So as to have the ability to repay that love, I need to present [our fans] much more new issues this 12 months!”

Junkyu agreed, “I need to greet our followers with higher music and higher issues this 12 months as nicely! I’d wish to develop and enhance right into a cooler artist. As a way to do this, I believe well being is admittedly essential! I hope that our TREASURE members and our followers will all all the time be wholesome!”

