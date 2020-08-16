TREASURE Shares Stories From Filming “BOY” MV + Talks About Hobbies, Dorm Life, And More

TREASURE appeared as the most recent visitor on Naver NOW’s “Midnight Idol”!

After debuting on August 7, TREASURE has been taking the world by storm with their debut single “BOY.” Host Ha Sung Woon talked about their monster rookie standing, stating that that they had topped iTunes charts in international locations all around the world and surpassed 10 million views for his or her music video in solely 26 hours. The group replied, “We’re deeply moved.”

The TREASURE members continued, “After we obtained our album, though it was what we’d been engaged on, we felt giddy and excited. We thought, ‘That is our begin; our first door has opened.’”

Concerning how these round them had responded to their debut, the boys shared, “We teared up with emotion when our members of the family mentioned, ‘You labored actually laborious.’”

Beforehand, Choi Hyun Suk had talked about wanting to assist with the inside designing of his mother and father’ dwelling together with his first paycheck. He remarked, “After I was youthful, I usually went to exhibitions with my mother and father. I promised them then that once I obtained older and made cash, I’d assist them with their inside designing.”

In a while, TREASURE talked about their hobbies, with Junkyu sharing, “I’m good at and luxuriate in origami.” Jihoon added, “Skateboarding is my interest.” Yoshi commented, “My hobbies are drawing and making beats.”

Choi Hyun Suk shared, “My interest is buying,” to which Ha Sung Woon joked, “Don’t it’s a must to assist your mother and father with inside [designing]?” Choi Hyun Suk responded, “I need to purchase garments to put on once I go take a look at furnishings with my mother.”

The group then started answering listeners’ questions, together with how the 12 members throw birthday events for one another. They answered, “If we will, all of us get collectively to rejoice. We ought to shock one another, however since everyone knows one another’s birthdays, the members find yourself ready [to be surprised].”

Whereas speaking about filming their music video, Haruto mentioned the scene he filmed on a diving board. He defined, “To be trustworthy, I don’t actually like heights, however I do have a reminiscence of bungee leaping. Nonetheless, my legs had been nonetheless shaking.” Choi Hyun Suk talked about filming the scene wherein he was spinning a basketball, revealing, “I obtained an pressing basketball-spinning lesson from Mashiho [beforehand].”

The group additionally talked about their dorm life, and Jihoon commented, “We reside divided in half [into two dorms]. I haven’t confronted any issues with the toilet, as a result of I reside with the members who bathe shortly.” Choi Hyun Suk added, “We simply wash up collectively.”

TREASURE picked their youngest member So Jung Hwan because the one who takes the longest time to bathe, to which he adorably responded, “I’m attempting to shorten my bathe time.”

When requested to ship a message to their future selves from one month later, Junkyu mentioned, “In a month, I feel you guys might be a extremely cool and extra mature TREASURE. Since there are many folks supporting us, and we’re all supporting one another, let’s continue to grow as a extremely cool TREASURE!”

