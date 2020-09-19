TREASURE Shares Stories From Filming “I Love You” Comeback MV And More

TREASURE talked about making their first comeback!

The YG Leisure rookie group launched their second single album “The First Step: Chapter Two” on September 18, which options the title monitor “I Love You.” They held a broadcast on V Dwell that day, with members Jihoon and Yoon Jae Hyuk as MCs.

The blokes wore faculty uniforms within the broadcast, after Bang Ye Dam had stated in a earlier V Dwell that he wished to put on them. He commented, “I wished us all to put on the uniforms collectively. I assumed the followers would need it too, how does it look?”

Choi Hyun Suk stated, “‘BOY‘ might be described as being concerning the first second of affection, whereas with ‘I Love You’ we centered on thrilling emotions by way of TREASURE’s extra upgraded youthful and refreshing appears.”

The blokes additionally watched the “I Love You” music video teaser and talked about it. Mashiho stated, “All of us went to the seaside collectively. It was my first time shortly on the seaside, so it was nice! We have been capable of have enjoyable whereas filming.”

Asahi stated, “I filmed in a flower backyard, and it was so lovely and enjoyable.” Choi Hyun Suk described how he’d realized basketball by way of their debut and with their comeback, he realized the drums. “I needed to do it all of the sudden, so I rapidly realized in two days. It was actually enjoyable,” he stated.

Yoon Jae Hyuk shared, “Within the motorbike scene, they blew wind at me from the entrance so it could appear to be I used to be going quick. My hair stored flying round so it was a little bit of a disgrace, nevertheless it was enjoyable.” Jihoon commented, “I used to be watching and it was so humorous. The motorbike was staying in the identical spot however he was pretending like he was actually using it.”

Doyoung stated that he’d loved filming his scene the place he was on a board and stated, “Additionally, the scene the place we danced on water was enjoyable and seemed cool.”

After a video from their MV filming, the members answered questions from followers. When a fan requested who sang the intro to the MV teaser, they revealed that it was Asahi, and he did a joking model of his half.

On the subject of their first response after they heard their tune, Mashiho stated, “Once I first heard simply the title ‘I Love You,’ I assumed it wouldn’t be a powerful monitor, however the dance was extra highly effective than I assumed and the beat was additionally stronger.”

Watch TREASURE’s “I Love You” music video right here!

