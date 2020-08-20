TREASURE, SSAK3, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, And BLACKPINK Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 9 to August 15!

Album Chart

This week’s bodily album chart was dominated by new releases, with YG Leisure’s new boy group TREASURE debuting at No. 1 with their first single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE.” VICTON’s Han Seung Woo’s first solo mini album “Fame” entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by ONF’s new mini album “SPIN OFF” at No. Three and SSAK3’s particular version of “Seashore Once more” at No. 4. Lastly, ATEEZ’s newest mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” stayed robust at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

Han Seung Woo’s solo debut observe “Sacrifice” topped this week’s digital obtain chart, trailed by ONF’s new title observe “Sukhumvit Swimming” at No. 2. Park Jin Younger’s new duet with Sunmi, “When We Disco,” entered the chart at No. 3, whereas SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” and (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi” held onto their respective spots at No. Four and No. 5.

General Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical this week: SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” remained No. 1 on each charts, with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” at No. 2, SSAK3’s “Play That Summer season” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 4, and Block B’s Zico’s “Summer season Hate” (that includes Rain) at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 12th consecutive week, with Kang Daniel rising to No. 2. BTS maintained their place at No. 3, adopted by trot singer Im Younger Woong at No. Four and (G)I-DLE at No. 5.

Watch SSAK3 say their goodbyes on the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)