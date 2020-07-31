TREASURE Surpasses 100,000 Stock Pre-Orders For Debut Single, Breaking YG’s Record For Rookie Groups

Even earlier than their debut, YG Leisure’s new boy group TREASURE is already making historical past at their company!

On July 31, YG Leisure introduced that TREASURE’s upcoming debut single “The First Step: Chapter One” had surpassed 100,000 inventory pre-orders in simply two days.

Not solely is the feat spectacular by itself, however it additionally marks the best variety of inventory pre-orders achieved by any YG Leisure rookie artist so far, indicating the excessive degree of curiosity within the group’s long-awaited debut.

TREASURE, a 12-member group that was fashioned on YG Leisure’s 2018-2019 survival present “YG Treasure Field,” would be the company’s first new group since BLACKPINK‘s debut 4 years in the past. The group is presently gearing as much as make their debut on August 7.

Congratulations to TREASURE on their wonderful achievement!

Supply (1)