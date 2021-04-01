General News

TREASURE Takes No. 1 On Oricon’s Daily Album Chart With Japanese Debut Album

April 1, 2021
1 Min Read

TREASURE is already making it large in Japan!

On April 1, TREASURE rose to the highest of Oricon’s each day album chart dated March 31 with their first Japanese full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT.”

The album additionally rose to No. 1 on Line Music’s Prime 100 chart instantly after its launch on March 31, and it took prime spots on Japan’s iTunes chart and Rakuten Music.

Forward of their official Japanese debut, TREASURE had pre-released their songs “BOY,” “I LOVE YOU,” “MMM,” and “MY TREASURE,” which all reached No. 1 on Japan’s main music charts. “BOY” and “MY TREASURE” took over Line Music’s weekly chart for 2 weeks in a row.

“THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” incorporates the Japanese variations of the 12 songs the group has launched in Korean, in addition to “BEAUTIFUL,” the theme track for the anime “Black Clover.”

Congratulations to TREASURE on their profitable Japanese debut!

Supply (1)

(*1*)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.