TREASURE Takes No. 1 On Oricon’s Daily Album Chart With Japanese Debut Album

TREASURE is already making it large in Japan!

On April 1, TREASURE rose to the highest of Oricon’s each day album chart dated March 31 with their first Japanese full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT.”

The album additionally rose to No. 1 on Line Music’s Prime 100 chart instantly after its launch on March 31, and it took prime spots on Japan’s iTunes chart and Rakuten Music.

Forward of their official Japanese debut, TREASURE had pre-released their songs “BOY,” “I LOVE YOU,” “MMM,” and “MY TREASURE,” which all reached No. 1 on Japan’s main music charts. “BOY” and “MY TREASURE” took over Line Music’s weekly chart for 2 weeks in a row.

“THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” incorporates the Japanese variations of the 12 songs the group has launched in Korean, in addition to “BEAUTIFUL,” the theme track for the anime “Black Clover.”

Congratulations to TREASURE on their profitable Japanese debut!

Supply (1)

(*1*)