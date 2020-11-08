TREASURE Talks About Hopes For “MMM” Comeback, Which Members Best Suit Their New Idea, And More

Lower than three months after their highly-anticipated debut, TREASURE has already returned with their third single album!

As they ready for his or her comeback with “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” and its title observe “MMM,” the YG Leisure rookie boy group sat down for an interview to speak about their new launch.

Mentioning that it has solely been a month and a half since their final comeback, Park Jeong Woo remarked, “I’m blissful that we had been in a position to make a comeback as rapidly as potential, as a result of I feel we’ll be capable of present you many alternative sides of TREASURE. We’ll maintain attempting to point out you a lot good issues sooner or later as properly!”

Chief Jihoon chimed in, “We ended up releasing three single albums in lower than 100 days, and we labored particularly laborious on the album as a result of we thought we might be capable of present you our ardour for music. We additionally labored laborious to point out you a high-quality dance efficiency.”

Yoshi added, “We’re returning with a brand new attraction that’s totally different from ‘CHAPTER 1‘ and ‘CHAPTER 2.’ By means of this new single album, we wish to present you a robust picture that can provide folks a refreshing shock.”

The TREASURE members described their new title observe “MMM” as a robust hip hop tune that they suppose contrasts sharply with the vibe of their earlier releases.

“To sum it up in a single phrase, we needed to ship an ‘surprising twist,’” mentioned the idols. “We hope we’ll come off as a extra highly effective TREASURE than earlier than. Identical to how we out of the blue switched from white outfits to black outfits in our first teaser video, we needed to point out an surprising twist in TREASURE’s attraction.

As for what units TREASURE’s new tune other than YG’s many different hip hop tracks, chief Choi Hyun Suk remarked, “It’s the younger vibe. We had been excited and blissful to have the ability to specific our personal distinctive model as TREASURE by a hip hop tune, which is considered one of YG’s strengths.”

When requested to call the TREASURE member they thought greatest suited the brand new title observe, Park Jeong Woo replied, “For me, it’s Haruto. I feel his permed coiffure for this comeback makes a powerful impression.”

Bang Ye Dam selected Choi Hyun Suk, explaining, “Hyun Suk has a robust rap from the very starting of the tune, and I felt like he was actually in his factor.” Yoon Jae Hyuk agreed, “After all, Hyun Suk was nice in ‘BOY‘ and ‘I LOVE YOU‘ as properly, however I feel this tune is de facto his model, and he performed an essential function in it.”

In the meantime, Choi Hyun Suk responded, “It’s Yoshi. He at all times does an incredible job, however I feel this tune actually permits him to precise himself 100%.”

Mashiho picked Jihoon, commenting, “Jihoon modified his hair coloration, and I feel it goes rather well with our outfits for this comeback.” Jihoon hilariously agreed, including, “The explanation I’m selecting myself is as a result of I’m assured about having the ability to pull off our choreography for ‘MMM.”

Doyoung remarked, “I feel Asahi carrying a hat for this comeback actually helped him stand out,” whereas So Jung Hwan shared, “Doyoung stands out to me essentially the most as a result of I feel his red-toned hair coloration provides him a stronger look in comparison with ‘I LOVE YOU.’” Junkyu added, “Jeong Woo stands out as No. 1 in my thoughts, as a result of I assumed [while preparing for this comeback] that his gestures had actually improved.”

Yoshi replied, “I’ll decide Ye Dam and Jae Hyuk. Jae Hyuk and Ye Dam tried wolf cuts for this comeback, and I feel they give the impression of being nice.” Haruto additionally selected Yoon Jae Hyuk, explaining, “Jae Hyuk modified his coiffure, and his facial expressions whereas working towards are additionally actually cool.”

Lastly, Asahi mentioned, “I feel it’s the three rappers [Choi Hyun Suk, Haruto, and Yoshi]. Since [‘MMM’] is a hip hop tune, I feel it’s particularly well-suited to them.”

The TREASURE members additionally spoke about their B-side “Orange,” commenting, “‘Orange’ is a tune for which our member Asahi personally participated in writing the music and lyrics. It’s a heat ballad about not eager to half methods with a woman below an orange-colored sundown and attempting to carry onto their time collectively.”

Because the yr attracts to an in depth and awards present season approaches, TREASURE’s title is already being talked about as a powerful contender for this yr’s Best New Artist awards.

When requested whether or not they had been trying ahead to the potential for profitable a Best New Artist award, Jihoon replied, “We’re actually delighted and proud simply to be nominated for a Best New Artist award. I feel it’s extra significant as a result of it’s an award which you can solely obtain proper while you’re debuting, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime factor. If we do find yourself receiving a Best New Artist award, I feel we’ll be even happier as a result of it’ll be an award that our followers made it potential for us to obtain. So I’d wish to hope that we are able to win one.”

Lastly, TREASURE ended the interview by sending a message of affection and gratitude to their followers.

Choi Hyun Suk remarked, “First, I wish to take the chance to thank our followers, who waited for us even earlier than our debut and have at all times been along with us. I’m actually blissful that by our ‘THE FIRST STEP’ collection, we’re in a position to greet our followers typically and present many alternative sides of TREASURE.”

He went on, “I’m grateful for each step of the method of getting ready and releasing ‘THE FIRST STEP,’ and I additionally suppose that the TREASURE members’ teamwork has turn out to be stronger throughout this time, which makes me actually blissful! Please stay up for the brand new music and new photos we might be displaying you sooner or later as properly! We’ll turn out to be a TREASURE that works even more durable. Thanks!”

Which TREASURE member do you suppose fits their new idea greatest? Try the group’s new music video for “MMM” right here, and share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

