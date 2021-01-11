TREASURE Talks About Wanting To Spread Warm Encouragement With New Album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT”

TREASURE is again with their first full-length album!

The group revealed extra particulars in regards to the new album, entitled “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT,” on January 11 by means of a worldwide press convention.

Bang Ye Dam defined that the group put their warmest needs and messages of encouragement into the album. He continued, “As a lot as it’s our first full-length album, it holds a wide range of tales. The theme is that all of us are treasured and shine like gems.” He added that the album has parts alluding to fantasy and musical theater.

“THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” showcases the group’s large spectrum of musical types, together with their first take at a vibrant and refreshing pop sound. Their discography to this point has included “BOY,” which highlighted their teen spirit, in addition to “I LOVE YOU” and “MMM,” each songs that symbolize an emotional rollercoaster.

The group’s title monitor this time is “MY TREASURE,” an uplifting track that’s certain to encourage listeners amidst robust occasions.

Doyoung commented that “MY TREASURE” has a really totally different shade from songs they’ve beforehand launched. He additional famous, “It’s a vibrant and hopeful style. Once I heard the title of the track, I felt it was refreshing. I used to be in a position to recharge with good power whereas recording it. I hope that the identical power will get delivered to those who take heed to it. The objective is for this track to be a supply of energy for listeners.”

Bang Ye Dam additionally acknowledged that he would really like the group to earn the nickname “healing-dol,” a mix of the phrases “therapeutic” and “idol.” He defined, “I hope that even only one particular person features energy from listening to our track.” Mashiho added, “Simply as you achieve energy from wanting on the blue sky when going by means of laborious occasions, I hope that you will note us and obtain consolation.”

Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, and Haruto are listed as co-lyricists of “MY TREASURE.” Choi Hyuk Suk acknowledged, “The TREASURE members proceed to take part in writing lyrics and songs. We do that as a result of we wish to be those that ship the tales we wish to inform. We find time for it within the midst of our actions. There are nice songs that we haven’t been in a position to present you but. I’ll attempt to work in direction of making it attainable so that you can take heed to these songs.”

“THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” has 10 songs on the digital model of the album and 12 songs on the bodily album. There are three totally new tracks: “MY TREASURE,” “BE WITH ME,” and “SLOWMOTION,” which was written in collaboration with AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk.

Sadly, the group has not been in a position to see their followers in particular person as a consequence of COVID-19. Park Jeong Woo commented, “Once I get to see our followers in particular person, I wish to inform them, ‘Thanks for ready.’ I had solely imagined what it will be like to listen to our followers cheer till I heard them on-line. It was a touching feeling I had by no means felt earlier than. I want to really feel it once more and ship our power to our followers as properly.”

Choi Hyun Suk remarked, “Once we debuted, I mentioned that I used to be considering, ‘That is the start.’ After selling as a bunch, I’m reminded of the energy behind the phrase ‘collectively.’ From the second we took our first step in direction of our dream up till now, we had been in a position to get by means of all of it as a result of we had one another.” He added, “Watching the members getting deeply concerned within the manufacturing course of and working laborious, it makes me notice that we’re rising and bettering. It motivates me to work even more durable.”

Watch the music video for “MY TREASURE” right here!

