TREASURE Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Comeback Single “I LOVE YOU”

TREASURE’s brand-new single is making a splash on the worldwide music charts!

On September 18 at 6 p.m. KST—only one month after their debut in August—YG Leisure’s rookie group TREASURE made their first-ever comeback with their second single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO,” that includes the title monitor “I LOVE YOU.”

Inside hours of its launch, TREASURE’s new title monitor soared to the highest of iTunes charts in numerous international locations throughout the globe. As of 9 a.m. KST on September 19, “I LOVE YOU” had hit No. 1 on iTunes High Songs charts in a minimum of 9 completely different areas, together with Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

“I LOVE YOU” has additionally already topped a couple of music chart in Japan, reaching No. 1 on each Line Music’s realtime chart and Rakuten Music’s rankings.

Congratulations to TREASURE on their profitable comeback!

