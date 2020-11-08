TREASURE Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Comeback Track “MMM”

TREASURE’s newest single has soared to the highest of a number of worldwide music charts!

On November 6 at 6 p.m. KST—barely three months after their debut in August—YG Leisure’s rookie group TREASURE made a comeback with their third single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE,” that includes the title monitor “MMM.”

Instantly after its launch, TREASURE’s new title monitor rose to the highest of assorted iTunes charts throughout the globe. As of 8 a.m. KST on November 7, “MMM” had hit No. 1 on iTunes High Songs charts in a minimum of eight completely different international locations, together with Thailand, Indonesia, Paraguay, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

“MMM” has additionally topped multiple music chart in Japan, reaching No. 1 on each Line Music’s realtime chart and Rakuten Music’s rankings.

Congratulations to TREASURE on their profitable comeback!

In case you haven’t already seen it, take a look at the group’s new music video for “MMM” right here!

Supply (1) (2)