TREASURE Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT”

TREASURE’s latest album is receiving a lot of love!

Following its launch on January 11 at 6 p.m. KST, TREASURE’s first full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” rose to the highest of iTunes Prime Albums charts in at the very least 18 international locations, together with Brazil, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Spain, and India.

In Japan, the album’s title observe “MY TREASURE” soared to the highest of AWA’s rising songs chart as quickly because it was launched. B-side observe “Going Loopy,” which was additionally the sign tune for TREASURE’s survival present “YG Treasure Field,” took the highest spot on Rakuten Music’s actual time general rankings.

The “MY TREASURE” music video is drawing in views at a excessive velocity, with already over 5 million views simply forward of the 24-hour mark since its launch. YG Leisure additionally revealed that “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” recorded near 250,000 copies in inventory pre-orders as of January 11.

In the meantime, TREASURE received Greatest New Artist awards on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and most not too long ago, the thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards.

Congratulations, TREASURE!

