TREASURE Tops Line Music’s Weekly Top 100 Chart With “BOY” Ahead Of Official Japanese Debut

TREASURE is a large hit in Japan—even earlier than their official debut within the nation!

TREASURE’s pre-release observe “BOY” (Japanese model) from their upcoming Japanese debut album has topped Line Music’s weekly Top 100 chart for the week beginning March 10. TREASURE has beforehand topped Japanese music charts with their Korean tracks, however that is their first time taking No. 1 on Line Music’s weekly chart.

Furthermore, the Japanese model of “BOY” topped Line Music’s each day Top 100 chart for six days in a row since its launch, and their different Japanese pre-release tracks “I LOVE YOU,” “MMM,” and “MY TREASURE” additionally took excessive spots on the chart. TREASURE’s “BEAUTIFUL,” the theme tune for the anime “Black Clover,” took No. 1 spots on Line Music’s and Rakuten Music’s actual time charts on the time of its launch.

TREASURE makes their official Japanese debut on March 31 with “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT.”

Congratulations, TREASURE!

