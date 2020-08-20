TREASURE’s Debut Album Sets 2020 Rookie Group Record For First Week Album Sales

YG Leisure’s new boy band TREASURE has set a new file!

Based on Hanteo Chart, TREASURE’s debut single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” that was launched on August 13 recorded cumulative gross sales of 166,614 copies over per week. That is the most important variety of albums offered by a rookie group this yr.

Beforehand, it was introduced that their debut album reached 200,000 inventory pre-orders. Not solely that, however their debut observe hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in at the least 19 completely different areas, together with Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Luxembourg, Indonesia, Qatar, Peru, Thailand, and extra.

Take a look at their music video for his or her title observe “BOY,” which additionally surpassed 6 million views on YouTube lower than 15 hours after its launch.

Congratulations to TREASURE for his or her new achievement!

