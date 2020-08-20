TREASURE’s Debut Album Sets 2020 Rookie Group Record For First Week Album Sales

YG Leisure’s new boy band TREASURE has set a new file!
Based on Hanteo Chart, TREASURE’s debut single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” that was launched on August 13 recorded cumulative gross sales of 166,614 copies over per week. That is the most important variety of albums offered by a rookie group this yr.
Beforehand, it was introduced that their debut album reached 200,000 inventory pre-orders. Not solely that, however their debut observe hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in at the least 19 completely different areas, together with Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Luxembourg, Indonesia, Qatar, Peru, Thailand, and extra.
Take a look at their music video for his or her title observe “BOY,” which additionally surpassed 6 million views on YouTube lower than 15 hours after its launch.
Congratulations to TREASURE for his or her new achievement!
Supply (1)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment