Treatment celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Max Payne with a nostalgic video that may wonder you, leather-based jacket integrated

It sort of feels like a lie, however twenty years have handed for the reason that release of the primary Max Payne. A sport that, along with contributing somewhat groundbreaking and engaging concepts to the online game trade (that bullet time …), additionally marked a sooner than and after within the occupation of Treatment Leisure.

As a result of sure despite the fact that at the moment we need to affiliate the franchise with Rockstar Video games, this was once born from the fingers of the creators of Alan Wake or Regulate. And as of late, the Finnish developer desires to rejoice with all folks (additionally with Rockstar and 3DRealms) this historical second. And actually that they’re going to excite probably the most nostalgic with the video they’ve revealed. You’ll see it beneath.

Glad twentieth birthday, Max Payne, from @SamLakeRMD (Max Payne), James McCaffrey (Max Payne), and a well-recognized leather-based jacket. 🧥🎂 Glad anniversary to everybody at Treatment, @RockstarGames, @3DRealms, and to all of you who love the sport. Let’s rejoice the usage of the hashtag #MaxPayne20! %.twitter.com/8PYua4D8HI — Treatment Leisure (@remedygames) July 23, 2021

As you’ll be able to see, the birthday party has come thru a newsletter of the legit Treatment account on Twitter. And that is accompanied via a video by which he has met each Sam Lake (Treatment screenwriter, additionally recognized for having “presented” his face to the protagonist of Max Payne), in addition to the nature’s authentic voice actor, James McCaffrey.

As well as, Lake has gained a mysterious field by which … wonder! You to find the leather-based jacket so iconic (and cocky) of the nature. And in case there was once any doubt, He has put it on for an illustration that may hardly ever excite the enthusiasts of this nice name.

Then again, and as you’ll be able to see within the tweet, Treatment has opened a hashtag for all those that need to rejoice the twentieth anniversary of the Max Payne saga: # MaxPayne20. Alternatively, and no less than for the instant, no sport introduced or compilation associated with the IP.