Treatment unearths its plans for Regulate: they announce a brand new multiplayer recreation and advance different tasks which might be at the manner

Regulate is a third-person shooter name, advanced by means of Treatment in 2019 and set in a quite murky govt facility. In case you appreciated the unique online game, you must know that it’s going to have a brand new multiplayer installment, as introduced not too long ago by means of the ones accountable.

The spin-off, codenamed “Condor”, shall be a Cooperative PVE play (avid gamers as opposed to surroundings) of as much as 4 avid gamers. As well as, it’s going to be advanced with the Northlight engine, owned by means of Treatment, which it already used to broaden Regulate.

Consistent with the Treatment press liberate, the name codenamed “Condor” is agreed upon for be revealed and broaden along side 505 Video games, which already labored with Treatment to submit Regulate in 2019. 505 Video games are accountable for the PC model of Loss of life Stranding, for instance.

The preliminary funds for the advance of “Condor” is 25 million euros, which shall be dispensed between the 2 research. The determine is nearly the similar (a little bit decrease) than the funds that Regulate required, in line with Tero Virtala, CEO of Treatment. In concept he stated “lower than 30 million euros.“

By means of final, Treatment and 505 have plans for a brand new higher-budget recreation set within the Regulate universe. Because of this Treatment is lately running on six video games, together with two set within the Regulate / Alan Wake universe and an undisclosed free-to-play cooperative recreation.

In abstract: Treatment is able to profit from the Regulate universe with a number of new video games, one cooperative multiplayer and one with a better funds. The corporate had an excellent yr from a monetary viewpoint in 2020, in spite of no longer having launched a unmarried recreation. As well as, the corporate has employed greater than 280 staff.