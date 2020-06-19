TREI Members Share Thoughts After Terminating Contracts With Banana Culture Entertainment

Simply over a 12 months since their debut in February 2019, boy group TREI has left Banana Culture Entertainment. June 18, the group’s three members revealed that they’ve terminated their contracts with Banana Culture Entertainment and shared their ideas with followers. Though the group didn’t explicitly state that they’ve disbanded, their messages counsel that they are going to be going their separate methods.

Lee Jae Jun, the chief of the group, mentioned via his Instagram, “Whats up, that is Lee Jae Jun. Not too long ago, we determined to terminate our contracts with Banana Culture, with whom we’ve labored for a very long time. I sincerely apologize to people who have been ready for excellent news. I’m considerably at a loss, however I’m going to work exhausting once more. Thanks for loving TREI. As soon as once more, I’m sorry.”

Kim Jun Tae mentioned, “Whats up, that is Kim Jun Tae. After amiable discussions with Banana Culture Entertainment, we determined to terminate our contracts. We have been so joyful to have acquired a lot love as TREI. I’m going to work exhausting in order that I can enhance and return rapidly. I’m sorry to everybody who waited for us.”

Chae Chang Hyun mentioned, “Whats up, that is Chang Hyun. After amiable discussions with Banana Culture, we determined to terminate our contracts. I’ll return with good music, so I ask on your assist and curiosity in my new starting. Thanks!”

TREI debuted in February 2019 with the title monitor “Gravity.”

