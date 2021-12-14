Trek to Yomi and her Kurosawa-inspired samurai set their launch window with new trailer

The work will be included in Xbox Game Pass from day one, as recently announced.

It has already become clear to us that genre of samurai It has entered the realm of videogames wonderfully, a claim that Ghost of Tsushima and its tremendous success with the public have demonstrated. However, developers continue to draw inspiration from the movies of Akira Kurosawa for the creation of action video games, something that we see again with Trek to Yomi and his particular artistic style.

Trek to Yomi will show us its samurai battles sometime in 2022Trek to Yomi promises an experience that highlights an exciting story and an even more exciting combat system, something that is outlined in the new trailer Posted by Devolver Digital. And it is that these two concepts are perfectly mixed with the most characteristic artistic decision of the game: a black and white filter that transports us to the fierce battles that the Japanese film director presented.

And it is that Trek to Yomi will force us to go through a most tragic experience where the samurai spirit how well it matches the characteristics of the video game. In this way, we will put ourselves in the shoes of a lonely warrior who, after some traumatic events in his childhood, must travel beyond life and death not only to choose his destiny, but also to face yourself.

Trek to Yomi has not specified a release date, but has confirmed its premiere sometime in the 2022 and its availability on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Therefore, we will have to be attentive to the news of Devolver Digital to know More data about this game, which will undoubtedly fascinate all fans of Akira Kurosawa productions.

