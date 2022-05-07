Trek to Yomi premieres launch trailer and details its inspiration in samurai cinema

The Devolver Digital adventure opens this May 5 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, in addition to Game Pass.

One of the featured releases of the month is Trek to Yomi, which goes on sale today, May 5, on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The samurai game published by Return Digital It is also available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers and has presented the launch trailer that you can see on these lines.

Along with him, on the official PlayStation blog we have a post about the game written by himself Leonard Menchiari, creative director of the Flying Wild Hog development team. The text talks about the vision of those responsible for the title, which has a strong film inspiration as the main claim.

“I fell in love with Kurosawa’s films, especially his the seven samuraiduring my first year at university,” Menchiari begins. “The realism and the direct and hard way in which he represented the day to day, the care in the composition and the interpretations of the actors who connected on a human levelbeyond any cultural barrier, I found them really fascinating”.

Not all the movies I draw inspiration from are JapaneseLeonard MenchiariThe creative has recognized that the inspiration also goes beyond Japan, but insists that samurai cinema is the main engine having carried out the project. “Some of the aspects where the details were very important were the rain, the fire and the appearance of different elements when everything is seen in black and white,” she explains. “Not all the movies I drew inspiration from were Japanese. For example, Buster Keaton and the movies of the 1920s and 1930s and The Serpent (Orochi) also played a part.”

“My greatest purpose and hope in making Trek to Yomi was to encourage people to get to know these classics of Japanese cinema. The game is a great tribute to the work of Akira Kurosawa and I encourage everyone who hasn’t seen his films to do so. They are great classics still worth seeing today,” he concludes.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Trek to Yomi is available from today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, in addition to Xbox Game Pass. However, its creators have left the door open to a possible version for Nintendo Switchalthough at the moment there is nothing confirmed about it.

