Trek to Yomi will expand your adventure with more than one ending and a mode to play as a true samurai

Although the game will last 5 hours, it also introduces elements that will invite you to play it again.

Gamers who are also passionate about classic cinema from Akira Kurosawa follow all the news related to Trek to Yomi. After all, the parents of Shadow Warrior are close to launching a work that combines aesthetics in black and white with exciting samurai battles, which has caught the attention of more than one user both for its characteristics and for its short duration.

Trek to Yomi will have collectibles and 4 different endingsGaming Bolt has been able to chat with the director of the adventure, Marcin Kryszpin, and has learned new data that is related to the replayability of the work. And it is that, according to the professional’s statements, Trek to Yomi will not only have collectibles to explain the history of the game and the peculiarities of the Edo period, but will also have 4 different endings.

And the thing does not end here, since Flying Wild Hog also has an ace up his sleeve that will be revealed to those players who pass the game: “When you finish the title for the first time, you will unlock the ‘one hit one kill‘” explains Kryszpin. “This special game mode is much faster, but you need to be more careful because one mistake will literally cost you your life.” Considering that we are talking about a samurai adventure, the developers invite us to fight with the same dedication and caution exhibited by these warriors.

Trek to Yomi is scheduled for release in the next May 5th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, although those responsible do not close the door to a future version for Nintendo Switch. We have already been able to taste the plot of revenge and katanas of this game, and in our first impressions of Trek to Yomi you will read a glimpse of what could be one of the video games that better manage to honor the legacy of Akira Kurosawa.

