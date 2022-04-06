Trek to Yomi will have a short duration, but its appeal lies in being a tribute to samurai cinema

The game will be released on May 5 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The universe of samurai is receiving enormous respect from various video games, something that we have seen in powerful titles such as Ghost of Tsushima. One of the many projects dedicated to this culture is Trek to Yomi, which has managed to attract the attention of the public through a collaboration between Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital with an incredible result: an adventure in black and white that inevitably reminds us of the classic Kurosawa cinema.

On normal difficulty level, it took me about 5 hours to finish the gameMarcin KryszpinAnd it is that its director, Marcin Kryszpinconsider this to be a key aspect of your short-lived title: “It’s not a big game“, he begins to say in an interview granted to Gaming Bolt, “On the normal difficulty level, it took me a few 5 hours finish the game. We wanted to achieve this cinematic experience with the goal of showing the player our story and familiarizing them with the Edo period via collectibles.

Although this goal has resulted in a rather short adventure, it has also stopped them from including mechanics that, in excess, could have ruined the intended experience: “The length of the game determined many points in the design: many features or very complicated combat would have been difficult to introduce in such a short period of time. the key was retain the feel of a classic samurai movie“.

Trek to Yomi is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series for the next May 5th. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass users who are also passionate about samurai culture are in luck, as the Flying Wid Hog game will be available on the platform. since the first day.

