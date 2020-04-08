Trello unveils Butler integrations with Slack and Jira

Trello this week launched that its no-code automation machine Butler can now mix with Slack and Jira, serving to clients convey a model new diploma of automation to its chat and constructing platforms.

Created in 2016, Butler was initially a third-party Trello integration itself previous to being obtained by the use of Trello in 2018 to supply clients a neighborhood “If This Then That” (IFTTT) set of automation features. Using rule-based triggers, Butler is designed to make it easy to automate any set of actions in Trello in the middle of the press on of a button or scheduled directions in accordance with frequent durations or due dates.

