‘Tremendous Excessive’ Comedy Draws Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg, Common

Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg and Common are producing and starring within the action-comedy “Tremendous Excessive” at New Line Cinema.

“Tremendous Excessive” is being described as a superhero film the place smoking a particular pressure of weed offers superpowers to the smoker.

Adam Mansbach will write the screenplay primarily based on a narrative he created with Shamier Anderson. New Line gained a bidding struggle for the venture.

Mansbach’s debut screenplay, “Barry,” written about Barack Obama’s life at Columbia College, was nominated for an Unbiased Spirit Award and an NAACP Picture Award. Mansbach’s “Go the F*ck to Sleep” is a New York Occasions bestseller, alongside along with his sequels “You Need to F*cking Eat” and “F*ck, Now There Are Two of You.”

Producers for “Tremendous Excessive” are Get together Over Right here, 3 Arts and Narrative alongside stars Samberg, Robinson and Common. Anderson is government producing.

Robinson is finest recognized for starring in “The Workplace,” and in addition has a recurring visitor starring position in “Brooklyn 9-9.” Current credit embody “Timmy Failure: Errors Have been Made” and “Dolemite Is My Identify.”

Samberg stars in “Brooklyn 9-9” and was a longtime forged member on “Saturday Evening Dwell.” His movie credit embody “I Love You, Man,” “That’s My Boy,” “Celeste and Jesse Ceaselessly,” “Popstar: By no means Cease By no means Stopping” and “Palm Springs,” which premiered on Hulu in July.

Common’s credit embody “Ava,” “The Informer” and “The Kitchen.” He gained the 2015 Golden Globe Award for Finest Authentic Tune and the Academy Award for Finest Authentic Tune, for his music “Glory” from the 2014 movie “Selma,” by which he portrayed Civil Rights chief James Bevel.

Mansbach is repped by 3 Arts and Eric Suddleson. Anderson is repped CAA, Mosaic and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway. Samberg is repped by UTA and PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham. Robinson is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham. Common is repped by UTA and legal professional David Fox. The deal was packaged by UTA. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.