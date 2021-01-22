Tremendous praise from Van Persie to Pratto: “I don’t have to teach you anything, I saw the final in Madrid”

Lucas Pratto makes his debut with victory at Feyenoord (EFE / EPA / PIETER STAM DE JONGE)

It is clear that Lucas Pratto he likes challenges. He did not hesitate for a moment when he had the proposal to return to play in Europe at the age of 32. Today he seeks to establish himself in Feyenoord, a football great from the Netherlands. He arrived at the beginning of the month and hopes to convert his first goal as soon as possible. Meanwhile he received a compliment from Robin van Persie, a former player for the Dutch national team, Manchester United and Arsenal, among others, who today is a strikers coach for the Rotterdam team.

“He chatted a lot with Van Persie, the other day, for example, I was telling him that ‘He didn’t have to teach her anything, that she had some barbaric movements. I saw the Madrid final ‘. He is happy and waiting for his first goal, he will come at any moment. In his debut he hit one on the stick ”, revealed his representative Gustavo Goñi in dialogue with One, Another Good Moment by Radio La Red.

Van Persie made reference to the historic match that defined the 2018 Copa Libertadores in favor of River, where in both matches Pratto converted Boca.

“The change suited him very well, he is adapting to a new football, but he likes life there. At 17 he went to Norway. Exchanging the Argentine sun for the crude Dutch winter is enjoyable ”, he added.

This was Lucas Pratto’s debut at Feyenoord

“European football is something different from South American. Maybe he always wants to play. He is an animal, but he also understood that here the coach (Gallardo) had other priorities and he accepted it, although he had a lot of chances to go out in difficult moments, he never said absolutely anything, and he accepted the rules of the game. But to return to Europe to a competitive league very seen at the age of 32, he got the bug to go out and take on the challenge, obviously he wanted to play more”, He clarified.

“Lucas never did too much drama about the debt, the times that the River leadership asked him for patience and he always had it, he never pouted. If he was the protagonist in this River and was up to date, would he have left? I do not know, I did not play and entered five minutes, I wanted to experience important challenges again, “he concluded about Lucas.

In his first three games after leaving River, Pratto still could not convert in the Eredivisie (Dutch league) or the local cup. Feyenoord is fourth in the table with 35 points and is six behind the leader, Ajax. This Sunday they will be measured at home against AZ Alkmaar. It will be the date 18 and then there will be 16 in dispute.

River loaned the Bear to Feyenoord for six months without charge or purchase option. Beyond the drought, his representative made clear Pratto’s optimism that he hopes that the arch will open before the end of January. For now, it has the endorsement of Van Persie, someone who had it clear when it came to breaking the nets.

