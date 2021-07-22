Trending Leisure Information These days – Raj Kundra Used To Earn Rs 6-8 Lakh Day by day Thru Grownup Movie Industry REVEALS Mumbai Crime Department; Salman Khan Has A SECRET Spouse Noor And A 17-year-old Daughter In Dubai?

It’s that time of the day after we put across to you the trending recreational data. Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap, BTS, Sonam Kapoor, and others are a part of our prime recreational data as we talk. So be informed on to understand further about as we talk’s newsmakers. Moreover Be told – Raj Kundra’s pornographic case: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about his arrest; says ‘har koi behti ganga me haath dho raha hai’

Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily by way of adult film undertaking REVEALS Mumbai Crime Division

A variety of days previously, the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra in adult film racket case surprised the audience. While the research suggest that he started this months 18 months previously all the way through the lockdown, which showed fast building, Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police (crime division) printed that Raj forged a partnership with UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi’s Kenrin Limited. Moreover Be told – From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movement photos to look at as we talk on Netflix, Amazon Top Video, Disney+ Hotstar and further

Be told the whole tale proper right here: Raj Kundra used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily by way of adult film undertaking REVEALS Mumbai Crime Division Moreover Be told – Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and further Bollywood directors who’re householders of lavish abodes – view pics

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah: MeToo claim on him is misrepresentation of his persona

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, says ultimate year when MeToo allegations have been levels in opposition to her father via actress Payal Ghosh, it troubled her one of the crucial because of it used to be a misrepresentation of her father’s persona. She discussed on Zoom’s provide Invite Only Season 2, “The #MeToo claims troubled me rather a lot. The dislike would now not get to me, it’s the misrepresentation of his persona that bothers me. Folks think he’s a terrible guy, then again ask anyone close to me they usually’ll say that he’s the biggest softy teddy endure you are going to ever meet. That’s what supplies me anxiety, and not really the detest. I know that regardless of hate I am getting for him is solely from people who wouldn’t have one thing upper to do with their lives. My dad moreover has been attempting to make further of an effort to care for his problems clear of me because of he would now not want it to make my anxiety worse.”

Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Her present airport spotting in loose outfit keeps fans guessing

Sonam Kapoor now not too way back landed in Mumbai after staying in London in conjunction with her husband Anand Ahuja for almost a year. She broke down at the airport upon seeing her father Anil Kapoor who were given right here to procure her. She gave him a warmth hug and headed within the course in their car jointly.

Be told the whole tale proper right here: Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Her present airport spotting in loose outfit keeps fans guessing

Salman Khan has a SECRET partner Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 famous person reacts

Bollywood actor Salman Khan now not too way back seemed as a customer on Arbaaz Khan’s talk about provide, Pinch season 2. On Wednesday, Salman graced his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk about provide and responded some arguable questions.

Be told the whole tale proper right here: Salman Khan has a SECRET partner Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 famous person reacts

BTS congratulates their Boy With Luv singer Halsey on welcoming her first toddler with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Trendy South Korean band BTS are known for their epic collaborations with singers all the way through the globe. One such collaboration came about with American singer Halsey who joined fingers with the septet comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga on their 2019 hit Boy With Luv. Since then, they’ve been friends with one any other. And as Halsey welcomed her first toddler in conjunction with her boyfriend Alev Aydin, the BTS showered her with their congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Be told the whole tale proper right here: BTS congratulates their Boy With Luv singer Halsey on welcoming her first toddler with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Series.

Click on on to affix us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Moreover apply us on Facebook Messenger for up to the moment updates.