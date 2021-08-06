Entertainment TRENDING NEWS19 seconds in the past JR Richard, fireball pitcher whose profession used to be lower brief, dies… He used to be a celebrity for the Astros and one of the intimidating pitchers of the Seventies… By Kim Diaz - August 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp TRENDING NEWS19 seconds in the past JR Richard, fireball pitcher whose profession used to be lower brief, dies… He used to be a celebrity for the Astros and one of the intimidating pitchers of the Seventies…