Entertainment TRENDING NEWS4 minutes in the past Anupama disappeared from a picnic spot! Anupama disappeared from a picnic spot! Ba made this false excuse Anupama Upcoming Episode: The display Anupama made it to the highest of the TRP listing… By Kim Diaz - May 30, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp TRENDING NEWS4 minutes in the past Anupama disappeared from a picnic spot! Anupama disappeared from a picnic spot! Ba made this false excuse Anupama Upcoming Episode: The display Anupama made it to the highest of the TRP listing…