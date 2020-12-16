Trending Stories: First in live-in with boy, then accused of rape, later married to him 3 times

Bhopal: You must have heard about the two marriages of a young man and a woman in the country. But if someone marries a person 3 times. Yes, we are going to introduce you to some similar case, where a girl and a boy got married to you 3 times. In Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, a young man named Amit Sahu was living in Liv with his girlfriend. After a few days both of them got married, but after some time there was estrangement and they started living separately. Also Read – MP News: Price of 2 acres of cultivated farmer changed, Diamond sold for over 60 lakh rupees

During this time, a girl filed a case against Amit at the local police station and accused him of rape. But when the police investigated the case, it was found that the woman who complained was his wife, in this regard, Amit also presented evidence. After this, the police resolved both the dispute and explained to both of them and persuaded them to stay together. After this both of them were remarried and both started living together but a twist was yet to come.

Please tell that both Amit and the girl have confessed to the third marriage. The couple said that they got married 3 times. He married for the first time on 27 July 2020 after being in a live-in relationship, a second legally married in SDM court, and a third time, both of them married after the police settled a quarrel. They were married for the third time because they were not married to purely Hindu customs. This is the reason that this incident remains a matter of discussion in the entire Harda district.