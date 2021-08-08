‘Trendy Circle of relatives’ Big name Julie Bowen Is helping Save NJ Lady On Hike

A New Jersey lady says that once she handed out and hit her head whilst mountain climbing within the Utah desolate tract, any individual of Hollywood stars got here to her rescue.

Minnie John, who changed into dizzy and fell in Arches Nationwide Park, says she aroused from sleep and helped Julie Bowen, one of the most stars of the ABC sitcom “Trendy Circle of relatives,” maintain her.



“I bent down on my knees and held my head. That’s all I take note,” the Oradell lady advised NJ.com.

Bowen and her sister Annie Luetkemeyer, an infectious illness doctor, were strolling close by.

When John regained awareness, she discovered the 2 ladies who nursed her within the park, close to Moab.

As Luetkemeyer bandaged John’s nostril, Bowen confident her that assist was once at the means.

The rescue happened in Arches Nationwide Park in Utah. Shutterstock

“I saved listening to Julie speaking and directing people, telling me it was once going to be ok,” John advised the opening. “My eyes are on Julie and I saved announcing ‘Are you positive I don’t know you?’”

John mentioned the actress pulled her hair down and shook it to present her a touch.

“Are you able to wager?” Bowen mentioned, in step with John.

Actress Julie Bowen performs Claire Dunphy in ‘Trendy Circle of relatives’. Jim Spellman/Getty Pictures

Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Fred Willard featured in Trendy Circle of relatives. ABC

John, who was once later handled for a damaged nostril and 5 stitches, thanked the duo for his or her assist.

‘I wasn’t even mendacity there. They noticed me fall and instantly got here to me and took care of me,” mentioned John.