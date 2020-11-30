Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Join Variety Music for Screens Week

Variety has added keynote audio system Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to its digital Music for Screens Week from Nov. 30-Dec. 3. The dialog, introduced by BMI, will be part of beforehand introduced keynote audio system Mary J. Blige, Marcus Mumford and Dave Meyers.

Reznor and Ross will exhibit their artistic and collaborative course of in composing for movie and TV. Their present initiatives embrace scoring David Fincher’s movie “Mank” and Pixar’s “Soul.”

In 2008, Reznor first teamed with Ross, his now-partner in 9 Inch Nails, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame, and commenced a prolific profession in composing music for movie. Their first mission, Fincher’s “The Social Community,” earned the pair an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Reznor and Ross have continued to compose music for a various array of movie and tv initiatives, together with the acclaimed “Watchmen” collection for HBO, which earned the duo an Emmy for Excellent Music Composition for a collection.

