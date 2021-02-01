Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Lead Society of Composers & Lyricists Noms

The staff of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross leads all nominees for the second annual Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, the group of scorers and songwriters lively in visible media.

The composing duo (who received an Oscar 10 years in the past for “The Social Community” and an Emmy final yr for “Watchmen”) acquired three nominations. They had been cited for excellent unique rating for a studio movie for each their 2020 movies, Netflix’s “Mank” and Disney-Pixar’s “Soul.” They share the “Soul” nod with composer Jon Batiste, who contributed the jazz threaded all through the movie.

Reznor and Ross acquired a 3rd nomination, for excellent unique tune for visible media, for his or her tune “(If Solely You May) Save Me,” written for “Mank.”

SCL’s checklist is notable for the dominance of girls composers within the class of excellent unique rating for an impartial movie — three of the 5 nominees: Lolita Ritmanis for the Latvian international-film entry “Blizzard of Souls,” Tamar-kali for “Shirley” and Sherri Chung for “The Misplaced Husband.”

The opposite shock is the omission of what’s believed to be songwriter Diane Warren’s finest shot at Oscar glory, “Io Si (Seen),” from the Sophia Loren movie “The Life Forward.” However Warren will not be absent from the race — she’s SCL-nominated for one more tune, “Free,” from the Disney movie “The One and Solely Ivan.”

The digital ceremony shall be held on March 2 with composer Michael Giacchino (“Up,” “Misplaced”) internet hosting.

Terence Blanchard, who’s nominated for studio-film rating for “Da 5 Bloods,” shall be honored together with the movie’s director Spike Lee with this yr’s “Spirit of Collaboration Award,” given yearly to a composer-director duo “for a permanent and distinguished inventive partnership.” Blanchard and Lee have collaborated over three many years on an estimated 18 movie and tv tasks.

The total checklist of nominees in 5 classes:

Excellent Unique Rating for a Studio Movie:

James Newton Howard, “Information of the World”

Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

Terence Blanchard, “Da 5 Bloods”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Excellent Unique Rating for an Unbiased Movie:

Emile Mosseri, “Minari”

Lolita Ritmanis, “Blizzard of Souls”

Sherri Chung, “The Misplaced Husband”

Steven Worth, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

Tamar-kali, “Shirley”

Excellent Unique Rating for Tv or Streaming Manufacturing:

Blake Neely, “The Flight Attendant”

Carlos Rafael Rivera, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq, “Lovecraft Nation”

Ludwig Göransson, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Phipps, “The Crown”

Excellent Unique Rating for Interactive Media:

Gordy Haab, “Star Wars: Squadrons”

Garry Schyman, Mikolai Stroinski, “Metamorphosis”

Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, “Ghost of Tsushima”

Excellent Unique Tune for Visible Media:

Diane Warren, “Free” from “The One and Solely Ivan”

Savan Kotecha, Fats Max Gsus, Rickard Goransson, “Husavik” from “Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “(If Solely You May) Save Me” from “Mank”

Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq, Sonia Sanchez, “Tulsa, 1921: Don’t Catch the Hearth” from “Lovecraft Nation”

Erran Baron Cohen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”