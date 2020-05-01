Trevor Noah Pays Salaries of Furloughed ‘Every day Present’ Crew (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

“The Every day Present” host Trevor Noah is protecting a protected social distance from his crew, however nonetheless attempting to do proper by them.

Variety has realized that Noah is personally paying the salaries of 25 furloughed members of “The Every day Present” crew amid the industry-wide manufacturing shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Noah has knowledgeable crew members that he’ll proceed to pay their salaries till manufacturing begins to ramp again up within the tv {industry}.

“These are the individuals who have been on the present with Trevor from day one and assist him placed on the present,” a supply near the manufacturing tells Variety. “Trevor is personally protecting their salaries till the manufacturing enterprise opens once more. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s solely proper that they get through this collectively.”

Since studio manufacturing of “The Every day Present” was halted final month, Noah has been internet hosting a distant model of the Comedy Central late-night talker from his residence — dubbed “The Every day Social Distancing Present With Trevor Noah” — with writers, producers, and a few manufacturing workers contributing remotely. However with social distancing guidelines in place, in-studio crew members reminiscent of digital camera operators, audio technicians, stage administration personnel, and video operators haven’t been in a position to proceed work on the brand new iteration of this system.

On Monday, Comedy Central introduced that it could increase the distant model of the present to 45-minutes an evening — the primary time within the franchise’s historical past that it has expanded past its half-hour format. “The Every day Present” at the moment reigns because the No. 1-rated present in late evening amongst viewers 18-34. Noah’s March 26 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci has garnered greater than 43 million views.