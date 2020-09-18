Trevor Noah Sells $21.7 Million Bel Air Mansion

Lower than two years after shopping for it for $20.5 million, property data reveal Trevor Noah has dumped his palatial Bel Air house for $21.7 million, an on-paper seven-figure revenue that shrinks considerably as soon as taxes, maintenance, and shutting prices are factored into the equation. “The Every day Present” host’s home was by no means accessible on the open market, so it stays unclear what, if any, adjustments he made to the place throughout his quick tenure there. Additionally not but clear is the all-cash purchaser’s identification, which is shielded behind a intentionally opaque blind belief.

Positioned within the higher a part of the hillside Bel Air neighborhood, on a quiet cul-de-sac shared with a handful of different properties — none of them owned by celebrities — the ex-Noah digs had been newly accomplished in 2018. The home packs in additional than 10,000 sq. ft into an exceptionally lengthy and slim mansion, with a complete of 5 bedrooms and eight loos.

The 1.3-acre property’s promontory perch imbues it with beautiful views of the encircling neighborhood, plus sightlines to the downtown skyline and, on a transparent day, to the Pacific Ocean. Within the yard, a sprawling garden and big 62-foot infinity pool body the views.

Blocky and aggressively up to date in type, the glassy home is swimming in trendy facilities — there’s a gourmand kitchen with two islands and a sea of designer home equipment, partitions of Fleetwood doorways that successfully “disappear,” blurring the road between indoors and out, a house theater, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, cigar room, and expensive Management four house automation.

At 2,200 sq. ft, the snazzy upstairs master bedroom is greater than many American properties and consists of two marble-slathered loos, two showroom closets, and a spacious out of doors patio/lounge with lengthy, huge metropolis views.

It’s not but recognized if Noah plans to buy one other L.A. residence, however the South African-born comic continues to take care of his major house base in New York, a $10.2 million Midtown Manhattan penthouse from which he’s hosted “The Every day Present” because the COVID-19 pandemic’s stateside onset in March.