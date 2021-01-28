Trevor Noah Sets Original Feature With Paramount Animation

Trevor Noah is staying within the Viacom household for his subsequent artistic endeavor, an untitled characteristic movie with Paramount Animation, Selection has realized solely.

The untitled challenge is predicated on an authentic concept from Noah. The plot is beneath wraps however is claimed to be well timed, poignant and comedic. Jonathan Groff (“Black-ish”) and Jon Pollack (“Fashionable Household”) are set to write down the script. Noah will produce through his Day Zero Productions, together with his president of manufacturing Haroon Saleem.

Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin will even function producers through Mainstay Leisure.

Noah, who started in stand-up, rose to fame because the host of “The Day by day Present” on Comedy Central. The comedy-news hybrid has discovered new resonance amid the pandemic and social unrest of 2020.

Paramount Animation is run by Mireille Soria, who reinvigorated the label in 2017 with a renewed mission to develop and produce top-quality animated and hybrid-animation titles. Constructing on Paramount’s 100-year historical past, the division has produced: “The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run,” which can be accessible on VOD and CBS All Entry streaming companies in early 2021; “Rumble,” scheduled for theatrical launch in February 2022; “Underneath the Boardwalk,” to be launched in 2022; and “The Tiger’s Apprentice” to be launched in 2023.

Noah’s Day Zero is accomplice with ViacomCBS, with a objective to develop, produce and purchase numerous content material for home and worldwide audiences on a number of platforms. Their improvement slate contains the characteristic adaptation of Noah’s best-selling and award-winning autobiography “Born A Crime,” with Lupita Nyong’o starring and Liesl Tommy directing. There’s additionally an untitled movie challenge centered on 8-year-old chess champion Tanitoluwa Adewumi, each arrange at Paramount Footage.

Moreover, DZP produced Nickelodeon’s 2020 “Child of the Yr” TV particular alongside Time Studios.