Trevor Noah to Host FIFA Gaming Show for Quibi – Variety

Trevor Noah is about to get fancy with the precise analog stick.

The “Every day Show” star, who apparently claims to be among the many greatest non-professional FIFA gamers on the planet, has signed on to host a brand new gaming collection at Quibi which can see him attempt to show his online game expertise.

Titled “Participant Vs. Participant With Trevor Noah,” the collection will characteristic Noah going head to head with a few of the largest names within the gaming world – from esports professionals, to celebrities with a stake in esports groups, to prime Twitch streamers — as they battle inside totally different identified titles on numerous consoles. In accordance to Quibi, the present guarantees “a lot enjoyable and aggressive banter between Noah and his potential rivals.”

The collection is being produced by Noah’s Day Zero Productions, for which he’ll government produce alongside Haroon Saleem. Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin are all on board to government produce for Mainstay Leisure, with Bob Bain exec producing on behalf of his Bob Bain Productions.

“Participant Vs. Participant With Trevor Noah,” which is being produced by Comedy Central Studios, is the most recent gaming providing to come to the short-form content material platform. Again in Feb., Quibi introduced a pact with prime esports group FaZe Clan for a reality-competition present, which can give one fortunate subscriber the possibility to be part of the roster. The platform additionally has a day by day gaming information collection which hails from Vox Media’s Polygon.

Ari Pearce would be the government answerable for manufacturing for Comedy Central.

Information of Noah’s Quibi mission comes a couple of months after his “Every day Show” episodes had been expanded to 45 minutes per night time amid coronavirus manufacturing. Variety lately had Noah chat with fellow late-night relative newcomer Lilly Singh to examine notes about producing a late-night present through the pandemic.