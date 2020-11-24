Trevor Noah to Host the Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy and CBS have introduced that comic Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning “Every day Present,” will host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The announcement comes hours earlier than Tuesday’s 63rd Grammy Awards nominations livestream on GRAMMY.com at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

“Regardless of the incontrovertible fact that I’m extraordinarily upset that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for greatest pop album, I’m thrilled to be internet hosting this auspicious occasion,” mentioned Noah. “I feel as a one-time Grammy nominee, I’m the greatest particular person to present a shoulder to all the wonderful artists who don’t win on the night time as a result of I too know the ache of not successful the award! (It is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not attempting to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, mentioned: “With a knack for holding viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the excellent selection to lead us by what’s positive to be an unimaginable night filled with music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He’s a dynamic host, comic and persona, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Greatest Night time for the first time.”

George Cheeks, CBS Leisure Group president and CEO, added: “Trevor’s comedy skills, participating vitality and distinctive perspective make him the excellent host for the Grammys. At the similar time, it’s very thrilling to have considered one of our greatest ViacomCBS stars middle stage for considered one of CBS’ marquee occasions. With Trevor internet hosting and ‘The Late Late Present’s’ Ben Winston producing, it’s yet one more instance of our mixed firm’s energy in music, leisure and the greatest stay occasions.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will probably be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Tv Community at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will probably be streamed stay on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is government producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is expertise producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.