Trevor Noah’s ‘Day by day Present’ Will Expand to 45 Minutes – Variety

One of the best late-night companion for Comedy Central’s long-running “The Day by day Present” may be “The Day by day Present.”

The ViacomCBS cable outlet will broaden Trevor Noah’s late-night showcase to 45 minutes per evening throughout manufacturing that takes place throughout the coronavirus. It’s the primary time for the reason that franchise launched in 1996 with Craig Kilborn that it’ll get that a lot time allotted to it. The brand new parameters begin this night with the present’s 11 p.m. broadcast, increasing duties for host Noah, the present’s array of contributors, and its writing and manufacturing employees.

The 45-minute timeframe isn’t anticipated at current to final past the present’s pandemic efforts, that are being carried out remotely, with out a reside viewers or a studio. Comedy Central intends to observe the 45-minute “Day by day” with airings of different applications like “Crank Yankers” or repeats of “The Workplace.”

The programming transfer reveals Comedy Central testing a brand new wee-hours technique. For years, “Day by day Present” was paired with nice success with “The Colbert Report,” a half-hour orchestrated by former “Day by day” contributor Stephen Colbert. He performed a bloviating political commentator, a sensible transfer as cable information grew extra partisan whereas MSNBC and Fox Information Channel gained viewers. That format dovetailed properly with Jon Stewart’s tenure at “Day by day,” which has usually portrayed itself as a satire of a typical newscast.

But Comedy Central has confronted headwinds in late evening since Colbert left the community in 2014 to seize the reins of “The Late Present” on CBS. Two new applications that includes “Day by day Present” alumni – Larry Wilmore and Jordan Klepper – didn’t carry out to executives’ expectations once they had been set to observe “Day by day,” and Comedy Central just lately determined not to carry again David Spade’s “Lights Out,” which launched within the 11:30 p.m. slot in July of final 12 months. Spade’s program was hatched as a bid to seize viewers who had loads of options to political comedy in late evening. However the present was launched throughout the tenure of former Comedy Central chief Kent Alterman. Since Viacom and CBS merged, programming govt Chris McCarthy has taken oversight of the comedy-focused cable outlet.

“Day by day Present” is Comedy Central’s signature program, and has been an instrumental a part of the general enterprise of the previous Viacom. “Day by day” brings in a youthful cohort of viewers than most of its late-night rivals, and by extending to 11:45 p.m., it’ll compete extra immediately with the TV’s three largest late-night applications: NBC’s “Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” and CBS’ “Late Present With Stephen Colbert.” The place that final present was as soon as a competitor, Colbert and Noah now work for a similar media conglomerate, ViacomCBS.

One different late-night program has tweaked its size because the format grapples with broadcasting throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has scuttled regular manufacturing of all of the reveals within the style. Most late-night reveals rely closely on having a reside viewers collect in a studio to present vitality, environment and on the spot suggestions. At ABC, Kimmel has been internet hosting a thirty-minute present throughout the pandemic, a transfer that permits the Disney-owned community to give an earlier berth to “Nightline,” the long-running newsmagazine that has targeted solely on coronavirus in latest weeks.

“Day by day Present” has modified, too. Lately, Noah holds forth from remotely from what seems to be an house, in a program the community now payments as a “Day by day Social Distancing Present.” The host has landed early interviews in late-night with Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Comedy Central says this system this 12 months has seen a 24% uptick in viewers between 18 and 34.